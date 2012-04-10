Media player
Sequel for Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick
Rock band Jethro Tull are releasing a sequel to their highly successful concept album Thick As A Brick, 40 years after the original.
Thick As A Brick told the story of a fictional boy called Gerald Bostock. The new album explores what might have happened to Gerald since 1972.
The band's front man, Ian Anderson, explained to BBC Breakfast that the original idea was intended as a spoof.
10 Apr 2012
