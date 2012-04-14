Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five Minutes With: Matt Lucas
Comedian Matt Lucas talks to Matthew Stadlen about how Little Britain changed his life, working with David Walliams, growing up with alopecia and trying to be funny in public.
-
14 Apr 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window