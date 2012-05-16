Media player
Children's programmes will no longer be shown on BBC One and Two following the digital switchover, the BBC Trust has confirmed.
Award-winning shows such as Blue Peter will move permanently to CBBC and CBeebies.
Richard Marson, who edited Blue Peter from 2003 until 2007 and Greg Childs, the director of the Children's Media Foundation discussed the move on BBC Radio 5 live.
16 May 2012
