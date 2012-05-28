Media player
Ken Loach thanks Scotland after Cannes win
British director Ken Loach has collected the Jury Prize for The Angels' Share.
The Angels' Share is a dramatic comedy about a visit to a whisky distillery by a group of misfit young offenders who are inspired to change their lives.
The director told reporters that he hopes his film shows an "optimism of youth".
He also thanked the people of Scotland for their part in the film-making and said that it was "a privilege" to work in Scotland.
28 May 2012
