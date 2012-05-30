Video

Kylie Minogue has been honoured at this year's Glamour Women of the Year awards.

The Australian singer took home the Outstanding Contribution award in London on Tuesday.

Jessie J scooped Solo Artist of the year and was handed the honour by another coach from The Voice, Will.i.am.

Glee actress Lea Michele thanked her mother after picking up the US TV Actress award.

Viola Davis won Film Actress of the Year, Eva Longoria bagged the Inspiration award and Tom Hiddleston was named Man of the Year.