Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robin Gibb's funeral 'a final farewell' to fans
The funeral of Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb is being held in his home town in Oxfordshire.
Fans lined the streets of Thame to pay their respects as his body was taken in a horse-drawn carriage to his funeral.
Gibb, who was born in the Isle of Man, died from kidney failure in May after suffering from cancer and pneumonia.
David Sillito reports from Thame.
-
08 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-18370919/robin-gibb-s-funeral-a-final-farewell-to-fansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window