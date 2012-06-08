Robin Gibb funeral
Video

Robin Gibb's funeral 'a final farewell' to fans

The funeral of Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb is being held in his home town in Oxfordshire.

Fans lined the streets of Thame to pay their respects as his body was taken in a horse-drawn carriage to his funeral.

Gibb, who was born in the Isle of Man, died from kidney failure in May after suffering from cancer and pneumonia.

David Sillito reports from Thame.

