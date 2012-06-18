Media player
Comedian Tony Hawks: Hugh Grant is rubbish at tennis
Comedian Tony Hawks is always up for a bet, and the more obscure the better.
First he travelled around Ireland carrying a refrigerator. Then a few years later he was challenged to beat the entire Moldovan football team at tennis, one by one.
Now the story has been made into a film, Playing The Moldovans At Tennis.
He explains to BBC Breakfast how it feels to star in a film, playing himself.
Playing the Moldovans at Tennis courtesy THP
18 Jun 2012
