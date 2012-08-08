Video

Influential Australian art critic and writer Robert Hughes has died in New York after a long illness. He was 74.

The New York Times newspaper once described him as the most famous art critic in the world.

In 1980, he presented the landmark BBC TV series The Shock of the New - an insight into the development of art since the Impressionists.

This is an edited excerpt of Episode 8, The Future That Was, in which he looked at modern art - including exhibits which often baffled the press and public such as Carl Andre's notorious 120 Bricks exhibit at the Tate Gallery, in London.