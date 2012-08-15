Margolyes explores Catherine the Great

Video

Catherine the Great was one of Russia's most successful rulers and one of the greatest art collectors of all time.

Presented in partnership with the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, a unique exhibition is showing in Edinburgh at the National Museum of Scotland.

Alastair Sooke joins actress Miriam Margolyes to explore the world of Catherine the Great.

You can watch The Culture Show on BBC World News. Please check our schedules for times and dates.