Nicola Benedetti
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five Minutes With: Nicola Benedetti

Violinist Nicola Benedetti talks to Matthew Stadlen about why she first picked up the instrument, how musicians get to the top, why nerves can be both good and bad and why she can't speak Italian.

More from Five Minutes With...

  • 18 Aug 2012
Go to next video: Five Minutes With: Lang Lang