Will.i.am song broadcast by Nasa's Curiosity from Mars
A song by the US musician Will.i.am has become the first piece of music broadcast back to Earth from Mars.
Reach For the Stars was played back by Nasa's Curiosity rover as part of an educational event, a collaboration between Nasa and the Black Eyed Peas rapper's i.am.angel Foundation.
But with no speakers on the rover, the track was not played on the red planet itself.
Katie Rowlett reports.
29 Aug 2012
