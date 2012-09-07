Media player
One Direction win three MTV Video Music Awards in LA
One Direction have won three MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The group took home best new artist, most share-worthy video and best pop video for What Makes you Beautiful.
Other winners on the night included Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.
Here are some of the highlights - Video courtesy MTV
07 Sep 2012
