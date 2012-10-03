Media player
Nicky Campbell celebrates 25 years as a BBC presenter
Wednesday saw Nicky Campbell mark 25 years as a presenter at the BBC.
He joined Radio 1 as a late night voice as part of a shake-up of the station, which saw its transition from entertainment network to youth station.
Johnny Beerling, controller of Radio 1 at the time, and Richard Evans, newsreader on Nicky's show, spoke about him to 5 liveBreakfast.
03 Oct 2012
