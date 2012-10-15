Video

Best known as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners and currently starring in BBC3 comedy Cuckoo, Greg Davies' new stand up tour is The Back Of My Mum's head.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon that acting is 'scary' and that eight of his former pupils recently described him as a "rubbish teacher".

Mr Davies entered the acting world after 13 years as a drama teacher.

