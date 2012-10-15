Greg Davies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greg Davies on being an actor and a 'rubbish teacher'

Best known as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners and currently starring in BBC3 comedy Cuckoo, Greg Davies' new stand up tour is The Back Of My Mum's head.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon that acting is 'scary' and that eight of his former pupils recently described him as a "rubbish teacher".

Mr Davies entered the acting world after 13 years as a drama teacher.

To listen to other 5 live stories, please visit the Best Bits page.

  • 15 Oct 2012
Go to next video: Davies on being paid to be silly