Damien Hirst pregnant woman sculpture divides Ilfracombe
A huge sculpture of a pregnant woman by Damien Hirst is being hoisted into place in Ilfracombe in Devon.
The bronze sculpture, which is on loan to the town for 20 years, is already dividing opinion.
Jon Kay canvassed local residents.
16 Oct 2012
