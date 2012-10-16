Booker shortlisted books
Live: Man Booker Prize award ceremony

The winner of the Man Booker Prize for fiction is being announced during a dinner ceremony at London's medieval Guildhall.

The winning author will receive a £50,000 prize, in addition to the £2,500 awarded to all six shortlisted writers.

The judging panel includes Times Literary Supplement editor Peter Stothard and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens.

