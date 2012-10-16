Media player
Damien Hirst's giant new artwork unveiled
A statue of a pregnant woman by the artist Damien Hirst has been officially unveiled in the north Devon town of Ilfracombe.
Erected by a crane on the pier, the 65ft (20m) statue, called Verity has been given to the town by Hirst on a 20-year loan.
The bronze-clad, sword-wielding "modern allegory of truth and justice" like other works by the artist has divided opinion in the seaside resort.
Jon Kay reports from Ilfracombe.
16 Oct 2012
