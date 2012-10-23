Video

Lana Del Rey's latest single Ride features a three-and-a-half minute monologue at the start.

She follows in the footsteps of Baz Lurhmann's Everybody's Free to Wear Sunscreen, All Saints' Never Ever, William Shatner's take on Pulp's Common People and Vincent Price's introduction to Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Radio 5 live Breakfast asked music journalist Mark Beaumont if Ms Del Rey has pulled it off.

