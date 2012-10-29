Media player
David Mitchell on love and bad backs
Comedian and actor David Mitchell has explained how a remedy for his bad back helped structure his new book.
He described Back Story: A Memoir as a "walk around where [he] lives in London, reminiscing about life and getting annoyed."
Mitchell also spoke to BBC Breakfast about his happiness at getting engaged and about being confused for the Cloud Atlas author, David Mitchell, by the MP David Miliband.
29 Oct 2012
