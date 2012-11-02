Inside a huge workshop at Highhouse Production Park a team of scenic painters, carpenters and metalworkers are hard at work for The Royal Opera House's next season.

Head Scenic Artist, Emma Troubridge - who creates a wide variety of sets and scenery for the ballets and operas performed in Covent Garden - gave the BBC an insider's guide to preparations under way for Nabucco and Eugene Onegin.

Public tours at the workshop in Purfleet also allow a close up view of the paint shop, the build area, and the carpentry workshop so visitors can learn about the skills behind theatre set construction and design.

Video journalist: Rachel Curtis