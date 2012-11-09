Video

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh has been knighted by the Queen in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Famous for roles from Shakespeare to the lead in the BBC's Swedish detective series Wallander, he is being honoured for services to drama and the community of Northern Ireland.

He spent his early years in Northern Ireland, where he is now honorary President of NICVA supporting all the organisations in the voluntary and community sector.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Belfast, said it was "a great honour and a great privilege".

Investiture ceremony footage courtesy of British Ceremonial Arts