JRR Tolkien estate to sue Warner Bros over The Hobbit
The estate of The Hobbit author JRR Tolkien is to sue the studio behind a new film adaptation of the novel, over claims of copyright infringement.
The suit, filed in California, says film-makers licensed the Hobbit brand for online casino slot machines and other forms of gambling, damaging the author's legacy.
The family is claiming $80m (£50m) in damages.
The film has also been criticised by animal rights groups over claims that up to 27 animals used during production died through alleged neglect.
John McManus reports.
21 Nov 2012
