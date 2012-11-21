Martin Freeman in The Hobbit
JRR Tolkien estate to sue Warner Bros over The Hobbit

The estate of The Hobbit author JRR Tolkien is to sue the studio behind a new film adaptation of the novel, over claims of copyright infringement.

The suit, filed in California, says film-makers licensed the Hobbit brand for online casino slot machines and other forms of gambling, damaging the author's legacy.

The family is claiming $80m (£50m) in damages.

The film has also been criticised by animal rights groups over claims that up to 27 animals used during production died through alleged neglect.

John McManus reports.

