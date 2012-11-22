Media player
Furniture-making secrets on show
A new exhibition of British furniture over the past 500 years is opening at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on 1 December.
Furniture maker Viscount Linley told the BBC's Will Gompertz the exhibition was ''inspirational'' as it would help people appreciate the skill involved - and encourage them to try crafting furniture for themselves.
22 Nov 2012
