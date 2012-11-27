Media player
Two and a Half Men 'filth', says show star Angus Jones
An actor in one of the biggest comedies on US television, Two and a Half Men, has described the show as "filth", while urging viewers not to watch it.
In a video posted online by a Christian group, Angus T Jones said he no longer wanted to take part.
The 19-year-old explained that the show's raunchy humour conflicted with his recent bible studies.
Jones, who has been in the show since he was 10, said viewers should question the impact such programmes had on them.
The clip was posted by the Forerunner Christian Church in California where Jones says he sought spiritual guidance.
27 Nov 2012
