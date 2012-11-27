Video

One of the British Museum's most ancient treasures is to be loaned to the United States for the first time.

The Cyrus Cylinder, which is more than 2,500 years old, is regarded by historians as the world's first declaration of human rights.

It has recently been on loan to the National Museum of Iran and it is hoped that the new loan to the USA will promote cultural understanding between Iran and America.

Will Gompertz reports.