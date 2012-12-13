Media player
Il Divo on picking 'Greatest Hits'
International classical quartet Il Divo have explained how they selected the songs for their Greatest Hits album.
The collection includes four new tracks, including My Heart Will Go On and I Can't Help Falling In Love With You.
They spoke to BBC Breakfast about how their fans influenced the choice of songs on the album.
13 Dec 2012
