Close up of the new portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge by artist Paul Emsley
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kate portrait: Critic 'disappointed'

The first official painting of the Duchess of Cambridge is unveiled, and is set to go on display at London's National Portrait Gallery.

It was painted by the artist Paul Emsley and took several months using a technique of building thin layers of oil and glazes on canvas.

Sunday Times Art Critic Waldemar Januszczak said the he was "disappointed" by the portrait because the Duchess' "eyes don't sparkle".

  • 11 Jan 2013
Go to next video: Queen attends Christmas service