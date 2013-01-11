Video

Timothy Spall and Jennifer Saunders star in a new television series set in 1929 and based on the Blandings Castle comedy stories by PG Wodehouse.

Saunders joked that the comedy series is "more realistic" than the hit ITV drama Downton Abbey.

Blandings will be broadcast on BBC One, Sunday 13 January at 1830 GMT.