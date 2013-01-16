Media player
Director defends Zero Dark Thirty torture scenes
Director Kathryn Bigelow has defended the depiction of torture in her latest film Zero Dark Thirty, a dramatisation of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden.
"It's part of the story," she told the BBC's Will Gompertz. "To omit it would have been whitewashing history."
Zero Dark Thirty has drawn criticism from within the US government with some senators complaining it perpetuates "the myth that torture is effective".
16 Jan 2013
