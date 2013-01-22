Video

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stars in the forthcoming film Race 2, a sequel to the highly successful action thriller Race.

The release comes at a time when the Indian film industry is under extra scrutiny for its portrayal of women on screen, following the reaction to the shocking case of a woman who was gang raped and murdered while travelling on a Delhi bus.

The actor, who recently married Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor, told BBC Asian Network's Shabnam Mahmood that Indian cinema is not objectifying women.

Film clips courtesy of UTV Motion Pictures.