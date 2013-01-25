Dr Feelgood's Wilko: Cancer's made me feel alive

Ever since he left the British rhythm and blues band Dr Feelgood in 1977, the guitarist Wilko Johnson has rarely been off the live music circuit.

But now he has announced a farewell tour.

Wilko has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and has refused chemotherapy.

In an interview to be broadcast on this evening's Front Row, Wilko Johnson talked to the programme's presenter, John Wilson.

The full interview will be broadcast on Friday 25 February at 19:15 on BBC Radio 4's Front Row.