Curious play transfers to West End

The National Theatre's critically-acclaimed staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is transferring to the West End in March.
Luke Treadaway reprises his role as 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a maths genius with Asperger's Syndrome.
Niamh Cusack and Treadaway told BBC Breakfast about the production.
30 Jan 2013
