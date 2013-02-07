Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh drama Hinterland takes on 'Nordic Noir'
A Welsh production company is hoping to make its mark in the world of Scandinavian crime drama with a detective series set in stark surroundings.
Hinterland - based in the area surrounding Aberystwyth - is still being filmed, but it has already been bought by the Danish TV company responsible for The Killing.
Hywel Griffith reports.
This video is available to UK users only
-
07 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window