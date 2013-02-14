A Chorus Line: 'The first reality show'

Video

As classic Broadway musical A Chorus Line has been revived in the West End, with a cast that includes ex-EastEnder John Partridge (Zach) and Scarlett Strallen (Cassie).

The musical took shape in the mid-1970s when its creator Michael Bennett tape-recorded dancers telling their life stories.

Co-Director and choreographer Baayork Lee, who was involved in the original Broadway production and has a character in the show based on her own life, said the musical was the first type of reality show.

