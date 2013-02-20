Media player
Roy Lichtenstein's work seen in London in 1968
As the Tate Modern hosts a major retrospective of Roy Lichtenstein, this film looks at reactions to his work in 1968.
At the time, the idea of using comic-book images as subject matter for art was new and controversial.
The film includes off-screen interviews with the artist and visitors to the exhibition.
To watch the film in full visit The Space. The Space www.thespace.org is a free, digital arts service from Arts Council England developed in partnership with the BBC.
20 Feb 2013
