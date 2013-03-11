Media player
Jon Bon Jovi's secret to staying young
When Bon Jovi formed back in the 1980s not many people would have predicted that 30 years later they would still be writing rock anthems enjoyed around the world.
But they have just released another album and are heading out on a year-long tour.
Charlie Stayt has been chatting to singer Jon Bon Jovi to find out if they have still got what it takes to keep fans hooked.
11 Mar 2013
