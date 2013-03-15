Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artist creates 'largest water mosaic' with 66,000 cups
Canadian artist Serge Belo has created what he says is the world's largest water mosaic, to raise awareness about the shortage of clean water globally.
The result is a mosaic spanning 334 sq m, using 15,000 litres of coloured rainwater.
He used 66,000 cups of water to simulate the impurities found in water all over the planet.
-
15 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-21798782/artist-creates-largest-water-mosaic-with-66000-cupsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window