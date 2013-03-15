Water mosaic
Video

Artist creates 'largest water mosaic' with 66,000 cups

Canadian artist Serge Belo has created what he says is the world's largest water mosaic, to raise awareness about the shortage of clean water globally.

The result is a mosaic spanning 334 sq m, using 15,000 litres of coloured rainwater.

He used 66,000 cups of water to simulate the impurities found in water all over the planet.

