Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher have put two decades of bitter Britpop rivalry behind them by performing together for the first time.

The Oasis and Blur front men appeared on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

They were joined by Paul Weller and Graham Coxton for a rendition of the Blur track Tender.

Jude Rogers, of Q magazine, said that these sort or feuds "always are" publicity stunts.

She explained that people do realise these things are made up. "It's part of pop's big game really."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 25 March 2013.