Martin Freeman: 'Acting is a terrible career choice'

Martin Freeman says acting is a terrible career choice unless you really love it.

The film star was speaking on the red carpet ahead of collecting Best Actor at the Empire Awards.

The film Skyfall was the big winner of the evening, scooping Best Film and Best Director.

Iron Man 3 star Rebecca Hall, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland also spoke to Sophie van Brugen about why acting can sometimes be a difficult career choice.

  • 26 Mar 2013
