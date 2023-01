Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct after police stopped her husband on suspicion of drink driving, US media report.

The 37-year-old is reported to have quarrelled with police after their car was pulled over in the early hours of Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Sunday the actress attended a screening of her new film Mud with co-star Matthew McConaughey in New York, but she did not speak to the press about the incident.