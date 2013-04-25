Media player
Hattie Morahan's Laurence Olivier connection
Actress Hattie Morahan has spoken of her connections to Sir Laurence Olivier, ahead of Sunday's Olivier Awards.
Morahan is nominated alongside Helen Mirren, Billie Piper and Kristen Scott-Thomas in the Best Actress category for her role as Nora in Ibsen's A Doll's House.
She told BBC Breakfast that her mother had also played the role, and that she got to meet Sir Laurence as a child.
25 Apr 2013
