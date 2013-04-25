Video

Actress Hattie Morahan has spoken of her connections to Sir Laurence Olivier, ahead of Sunday's Olivier Awards.

Morahan is nominated alongside Helen Mirren, Billie Piper and Kristen Scott-Thomas in the Best Actress category for her role as Nora in Ibsen's A Doll's House.

She told BBC Breakfast that her mother had also played the role, and that she got to meet Sir Laurence as a child.