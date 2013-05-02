Video

Did Shakespeare write Shakespeare? For 150 years people have been claiming that he was a front or a fraud and that really his plays were written by others such as Francis Bacon, Christopher Marlowe or the Earl of Oxford.

But now one of the grand old men of theatre, legendary director Peter Brook has leapt to the bard's defence and lay about the conspiracy theorists in a new book, The Quality of Mercy: Reflections on Shakespeare

Newsnight's Stephen Smith spoke to him about the book and his 70-year career.