Ray Harryhausen's work 'inspired'

Video

The American animator and special effects master, Ray Harryhausen, has died at the age of 92.

Mr Harryhausen brought to screen fabulous monsters and fight scenes in films such as the Sinbad series and Jason and the Argonauts.

Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman Animations, best-known for its films featuring the plasticine duo Wallace & Gromit, told the Today programme's Evan Davis that many directors' careers, including that of Peter Jackson, had been "inspired to start by Ray's work".

"Ray was a one man industry, he did this singlehandedly for 50 years," he explained.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 8 May 2013.