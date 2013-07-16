Actors perform onstage in Towton field
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shakespeare's Henry VI staged on original battlefield

One of the bloodiest battles ever fought on English soil was between the Houses of York and Lancaster at Towton in the north of the country in 1461.

A field in Yorkshire where the battle took place has been temporarily turned into a theatre by Shakespeare's Globe, where the company is performing Henry VI, parts one, two and three.

It is part of a unique tour showcasing the three parts of the play on the battlefields they mention.

Colin Paterson reports.

  • 16 Jul 2013
Go to next video: Shakespeare's London in exhibition