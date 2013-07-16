Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shakespeare's Henry VI staged on original battlefield
One of the bloodiest battles ever fought on English soil was between the Houses of York and Lancaster at Towton in the north of the country in 1461.
A field in Yorkshire where the battle took place has been temporarily turned into a theatre by Shakespeare's Globe, where the company is performing Henry VI, parts one, two and three.
It is part of a unique tour showcasing the three parts of the play on the battlefields they mention.
Colin Paterson reports.
-
16 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-23324181/shakespeare-s-henry-vi-staged-on-original-battlefieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window