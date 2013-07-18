Media player
Musician Nile Rodgers on writing hits and US politics
Nile Rogers the man behind disco favourites Chic, and hit-maker to the stars, including David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk has been making music for five decades.
The self-effacing Rodgers has tended to let his music do the talking. But in a guitar store in London, he told Newsnight's Stephen Smith his thoughts on everything from how to make hit records, to racism in America. He even had a go at the notoriously tricky Newsnight songbook.
18 Jul 2013
