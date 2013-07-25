Video

Israeli history is presented in an usual way in a new documentary.

Israel: A Home Movie brings together excerpts from videos shot by private individuals between the 1930's and 1970's.

It uses a vast array of images - and voice over narrations from the Israelis who shot the footage - or their relatives.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook talks to the producer of Israel: A Home Movie, Arik Bernstein...

Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News on Saturday at 13:30 GMT and Sunday at 00:30, 07:30 and 20:30 GMT.