Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jedward: 'We write our own songs'
Irish duo Jedward are set to release their fourth album, Luminous, just four years after they came to fame on X Factor.
Identical twins John and Edward Grimes told BBC Breakfast they are learning new instruments and focusing on acoustic sets during their live performances.
The pair say their life experience has helped them develop their writing.
-
06 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window