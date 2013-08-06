Jedward
Jedward: 'We write our own songs'

Irish duo Jedward are set to release their fourth album, Luminous, just four years after they came to fame on X Factor.

Identical twins John and Edward Grimes told BBC Breakfast they are learning new instruments and focusing on acoustic sets during their live performances.

The pair say their life experience has helped them develop their writing.

