Musician Awilo Longomba demonstrates 'technosoukous'
Congolese musician Awilo Longomba is famous for his Soukous songs and calls his particular style of music 'technosoukous'.
One of his most well known hits from 2001 is Coupe Bibamba.
Awilo told the BBC's Sophie Ikenye he has had to change his style to keep up with the times.
09 Aug 2013
