A Bob Dylan portrait
The art of Bob Dylan

Art works by the singer Bob Dylan are going on display at the National Portrait Gallery.

Twelve pastel drawings form the collection, called Face Value.

The pictures were made specifically for the exhibition, Dylan's first in a public institution.

The National Portrait Gallery's contemporary curator, Sarah Howgate, picks out her favourite pieces.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

  • 24 Aug 2013
