Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis on 'personal' film About Time

Screenwriter and director Richard Curtis has explained the personal motivation behind what he says will be his final film.

About Time tells the story of a young man who discovers he can time-travel, and what he chooses to do with that power.

Curtis told BBC Breakfast that he was "trying to make a film about how we can treasure every normal day of our lives".

  • 30 Aug 2013
